Metallica replaces tribute band's stolen equipment

It seemed like curtains for Metallica tribute band, Blistered Earth, after all of their equipment was stolen after performing in Portland. But when Metallica's lead singer, James Hetfield, heard the news, he and the rest of the band came to the rescue.

It turns out that Metallica had their gear stolen decades ago, but didn’t have the money to buy new equipment at the time. Apparently they haven’t forgotten how that moment feels, and decided to replace all of Blistered Earth’s stolen gear.

Blistered Earth took to Facebook saying, "Sometimes when bad things happen it really brings out the best in people," Blistered Earth wrote in a Facebook post. "Thanx to the the attention you guys helped bring to the matter of our stolen gear & KATU and KOIN in Portland airing the story, James & the rest of the guys in Metallica (thanx guys) have seen fit to replace our equipment."

In an interview with MIRP411.com, Blistered Earth’s drummer, Shawn Murphy explained, “I got a call from a lady from Metallica HQ who said she was trying to contact me to verify who I was. Then from there they got me in touch with Metallica’s manager who asked me to send him a gear list. And so, I did, and it just kind of went from there.”

Even with 8 Grammys, countless awards, and all that success -- Metallica can still find time for kindness. Something tells us who Blistered Earth’s next song is going out to.

