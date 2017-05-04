Travis Rudolph watched the NFL draft with friend from viral photo Fox Content Hub Travis Rudolph watched the NFL draft with friend from viral photo Last August, a photo of then FSU wide receiver Travis Rudolph eating lunch with a young student sitting alone went viral. Travis was visiting a school with his team and during lunch he noticed Bo Paske, a child with autism. That's when Travis pulled up a chair and ate a couple slices of pizza with Bo.

Last August, a photo of then FSU wide receiver Travis Rudolph eating lunch with a young student sitting alone went viral. Travis was visiting a school with his team and during lunch he noticed Bo Paske, a child with autism. That’s when Travis pulled up a chair and ate a couple slices of pizza with Bo.

Travis made Bo the most popular kid in school that day. Bo is probably getting more cool points this week.

Bo’s family drove from Tallahassee to hang out with Travis’ family in West Palm Beach for the NFL draft.

They were together when Travis found out he’d be playing with the New York Giants.

That means Bo is now buds with an NFL player. Whatever Travis’ future holds with the NFL, he’s already a legend in Bo’s eyes.