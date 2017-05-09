Mom writes to her adopted sons' birth mothers every Mother's Day Fox Content Hub Mom writes to her adopted sons’ birth mothers every Mother’s Day A mom in San Antonio writes Mother's Day cards every year to the two birth mothers of her adopted children.

Jill Robbins doesn’t know the names or locations of the birth mothers in China, but she still writes the cards anyway.

“I write my sons’ birth mothers (yes, there are two different birth moms) a card every year. I’ve done this every year that we’ve had them. I write little snippets of what they’ve done and accomplished every year, what their challenges and accomplishments have been.

“If I could have one wish, I would want my boys’ birth mothers to know the babies they carried are safe and loved. Cherished. Thriving. Part of a family.”

She also has a sweet message for all of us on Mother’s Day: “You might know someone who is a mom through adoption. You might know someone who has made an adoption plan ... AKA given up their child for adoption. Hug all those mamas. Hug them tight. No matter how you slice it, mamas do hard things.”

Happy Mother’s Day, Jill. And thank you to all the moms out there.