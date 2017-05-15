Eco-friendly 9-year-olds eliminating styrofoam from school Fox Content Hub Eco-friendly 9-year-olds eliminating styrofoam from school Two 9-year olds at East Montessori Charter School in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina showed their teachers they're some pretty quick learners. Lyla and Katie are third graders, and recently learned about the negative effects of styrofoam on the planet.

Despite what it was teaching in the classroom, the school was still using styrofoam trays for lunch. Armed with the knowledge that styrofoam can take hundreds of years to degrade, the girls searched for an alternative.

They contacted the school district to get a quote on the cost of plastic trays and a dishwasher to use instead. They discovered it would cost $10,000 -- that’s a lot of allowance money.

Undeterred, Lyla and Katie got to work. They placed posters around the school to spread awareness, and created a donation box in the office. With the help of Lyla’s mother, Eliza Hardman, they also started a GoFundMe campaign and have already raised almost $2,000.

Eliza told the Good News Network, “I was thrilled to help! I wanted to make sure the girls had done their research, which they had. After they wrote up their mission statement, and I saw how serious they were, I knew it was time for me to get involved.”

It’s great to see these serious girls tackling a serious issue so quickly. We all can learn a lot from the two eco-friendly students.

Watch the video to see Lyla and Katie get an A+ from Mother Earth.