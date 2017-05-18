Real Housewives of Dallas star donates bone marrow to complete stranger Fox Content Hub Real Housewives of Dallas star donates bone marrow to complete stranger To the casual observer, some of the women in Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise might seem a bit shallow, but consider The Real Housewives of Dallas' Stephanie Hollman. She recently underwent a potentially life-saving procedure to donate bone marrow to a complete stranger.

Four years ago, a donor center that matches donors to people with blood cancer asked for Stephanie’s participation at a fun run. The chances of being a match to someone that is not a family member are less than one percent, but Stephanie received a call that she is a match to a mom with cancer. A mother of two herself, she was determined to give the woman a second chance at life.

“I mean, I have nothing to lose and she has everything to gain. Is the way I look at it,” Hollman told FOX 4.

For five days, Stephanie received shots to increase her white blood cell count. She then flew to Oklahoma City, and donated ten million white blood cells to the mother she may never meet.

“Helping somebody -- even live, even if it’s five more years...I feel like that’s a job well done at the end of the day. And then, that’s kind of what everyone I think wants out of their life.”

Watch the video to see this “Real Housewife” get real.