Italy is offering free castles to anyone willing to work and live there

In hopes of boosting tourism, Italy is giving away castles - for free. To anyone.

The Local newspaper reports, “The only catch is that those who take up the offer will have to commit to restoring and transforming the sites into tourist facilities, such as hotels, restaurants, or spas.”

Italy has set aside 103 castles, monasteries and farm houses that happen to be in less popular areas. Currently, tourists are overcrowding Rome, Venice and Florence, and Italy is hoping to thin out the crowds a little and spread the wealth.

"The goal is for private and public buildings which are no longer used, to be transformed into facilities for pilgrims, hikers, tourists, and cyclists,” Roberto Reggi said.

All you need to do to get one, is go online and choose which castle you want, and submit a proposal explaining how you would turn the place into a tourist destination.

If you are selected, you will get a 9 year lease, with the possibility to extend. The deadline is June 26.

If you are interested, you can submit here.

So, Andiamo! Let’s go! Do you want to sit in that cubicle for 30 more years or do you want to live in a castle in Italy?