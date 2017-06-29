Programmer floods alleged IRS scammers with 28 calls per second

Have you ever been the target of a phone scam? Perhaps someone tells you they’re calling from the IRS? After the initial panic wears off, most of us realize it’s a scam. Perhaps it’s because we remember that the IRS sends written notifications. Maybe it’s that the person’s accent doesn’t exactly sound like a “Frank Jones”. Or is it the detail that your prison sentence can be avoided if you pay them with itunes gift cards? Nevertheless, a 2017 IRS report states that since October 2013, there have been more than 10,000 victims who have collectively lost more than $54 million this way. Whether you’ve been duped or just annoyed, it’s time to rejoice --

The scammers called the wrong person.

According to Vice’s Motherboard, the programmer, YesItWasDataMined, received such a call. He then developed a script that calls these alleged scammers 28 times per second-

Flooding their system so they couldn’t make any calls to other victims.

He operates an anti-scam operation called Project Mayhem, and posted 10 minutes of recorded audio in a video file that has gone viral. Project Mayhem’s founder told Motherboard that they’ve been assisting victims of phone scams and cyber attacks for a while. Because of the video’s popularity, Project Mayhem uploaded another recording where they targeted alleged tech-support scammers.

According to the FTC, the proper thing to do is report the scam to the FTC and to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at tigta.gov.

Still, it does sound like some sweet revenge.

Watch the video to see how YesItWasDataMined turned the tables.