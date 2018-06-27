Girl with robotic hand on a mission to throw out first pitch at every MLB stadium

- Hailey Dawson is on a mission: To throw out the first pitch at every Major League Baseball park with her custom-made robotic hand.

This night, the 8-year-old is at the Minnesota Twins’ Target Field delivering the ceremonial first pitch. Hailey was born with Poland Syndrome, a rare condition that affects the development of her right hand.

In 2015 she threw out her first first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game, since then she’s thrown out first pitches for 15 MLB teams, including at Game 4 of last year’s World Series.

Hailey says she wants to prove that her physical disabilities don’t limit her, while also raising awareness about affordable, 3D-printed medical devices like her robotic hand. It was made just for her by engineers at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” she told Fox 9 Minneapolis-St.Paul.

Now that Hailey has 15 teams down, she’s got 15 more teams to go.