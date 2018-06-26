Seniors get outdoors and active for the ‘Senior Olympics'

- These seniors are competing in the Olympics. Well, the Senior Olympics anyway. More than 300 competitors age 50 and over came from all around the Detroit area to compete in a wide array of events--from track and field to arts and crafts.

If you can think of something to compete in, these seniors are doing it.

“Our seniors are really competitive,” city councilman Scott Benson told Fox 2 Detroit.

To name just a handful, there’s an event for horseshoes, basketball free-throws, ping-pong, softball long-toss, dancing the hustle, and even singing the national anthem. And if you don’t feel like moving around, maybe the pie competition is more up your alley.

No matter what your game is, the important thing is that these seniors are getting out and getting active. They’re having a great time, and that’s always a winning proposition.