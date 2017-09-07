Will the 2017 hurricane season be as devastating as 2005?

The National Hurricane Center is describing category five Hurricane Irma as “potentially catastrophic.”

Hurricane Harvey, a category four storm, caused a deadly flood disaster in southeast Texas. Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since 2005.

In 2005, a record-breaking total of 28 storms formed and covered virtually every corner of the Atlantic basin.

There were so many storms that the National Hurricane Center ran out of names. The center turned to a backup list of names using the Greek alphabet, such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. There were 15 hurricanes, 7 of which reached major hurricane status, causing more than 3,000 deaths and nearly $160 billion in damages.

Six hurricanes made a direct strike on the U.S in 2005: Cindy, Dennis, Katrina, Ophelia, Rita and Wilma. The Gulf Coast of the U.S. (including the states of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Florida) suffered the most damage.

The most memorable hurricane from that devastating year was Katrina, which slammed into the Gulf Coast, killing 1,500 people and changing the city of New Orleans forever.

Typically, hurricane season lasts from June 1 through November 30, peaking in late August and early September.

The 2005 season lasted 213 days, from the first advisory issued for Tropical Depression One on June 8, 2005 to the final advisory issued for Tropical Storm Zeta on January 6, 2006. That’s a span of nearly seven months. That season, there was a named storm in the Atlantic Basin for a combined total of 125.5 days.

Let’s let 2005 keep the record. Stay safe.