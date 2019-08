A new restaurant is bringing life to an old building behind Little Caesars Arena.

The ZZ Market and Grill is the newest gourmet market experience downtown. They're serving up vegetarian, vegan, and organic options daily as well as carryout beverages and snacks.

Executive chef Russell Bronson describes them as half retail-half restaurant. They have grab-n-go items ready for those working in the Midtown area, or they make their items as ordered for those who have more time.