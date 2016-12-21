'Mom's Gift' at Meadow Brook Theatre Jan. 4-29 Good Day 'Mom's Gift' at Meadow Brook Theatre Jan. 4-29 Television comedy icon Cindy Williams returns to Meadow Brook Theatre to star in the heartwarming comedy "Mom's Gift." The play runs January 4-29, 2017.

Williams plays Peggy Swenson, a mom on a mission. She's showed up to her husband's birthday party, which is slightly strange since she's been dead for 11 months. Just like that famous angel, Clarence, in "It's a Wonderful Life," Peggy needs to accomplish a special task to earn her wings.

Tickets range from $27 to $42 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group discounts.