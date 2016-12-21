An Evening with Keegan-Michael Key and The 313 Dec. 22 Good Day An Evening with Keegan-Michael Key and The 313 Dec. 22 Keegan-Michael Key and the original cast of The 313, an improv group, will be performing a special show in Detroit the night of Thursday, December 22.

"An Evening with Keegan-Michael Key and The 313 with special guest Tim Meadows" is at the The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) Detroit Film Theatre at 8 p.m.

The evening of improv will provide more than a few laughs for family and friends while supporting two good causes. Tickets are now on sale with proceeds benefitting The DIA's Endowment and The Detroit Creativity Project (DCP).

Tickets range from $20 to $55 and are available at http://bit.ly/313improv, the DIA box office or by calling 313-833-4005. Online orders incur a $1.50 per-ticket fee.