Meridian Motor City NYE at Campus Martius Dec. 31

The highlight of Meridian Motor City NYE is a unique Detroit-themed ball drop. A glowing 7-foot "D" mounted on an 8-foot glowing sphere will descend once for children at 6:30 p.m., and again just seconds before midnight.

Countdown activities will take place both indoor and outdoor, starting at 4 p.m. A kids zone will include popular family-friendly acts, such as Cirque Amongus, the Detroit Youth Choir, John Davis (The VIBE Man), balloon artists, bounce houses, face painting and a variety of jungle gym activities.

Starting at 8 p.m., the party cranks up the fun. Meridian Motor City NYE will feature free performances by Detroit's hottest bands, including Angela Davis Band, JUKEBOXX, Pato Motown Band, Motor City Groove, the Luther Keith Blues Band and more who will light up the main stage. In between sets, guest DJs will drop beats all night long, keeping Detroit's largest outdoor NYE party hopping until 1 a.m. Partygoers can also enjoy circus entertainment, fire performers, and sideshow performers.

For more information, visit www.motorcitynye.com.