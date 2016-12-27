Local singer, 'Empire' actress perform 'Light Up Detroit'

(WJBK) - It's a New Years celebration that is uniquely Detroit as the D Drop takes over Campus Martius and Cadillac Square this weekend.
We were joined by two local favorites -- singer Angela Davis and Leah Jeffries from the show Empire.
The D Drop is Detroit's largest New Years Eve event in Metro Detroit sponsored by Meridian Health and Quicken Loans.
There will be an earlier kid friendly countdown happening after 6:30 p.m., then the entertainment begins.
Angela Davis and Leah Jeffries sing "Light up Detroit."