Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold Dec. 29- Jan. 1 Good Day Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold Dec. 29- Jan. 1 Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold" is a holiday mystery extravaganza guaranteed to make you laugh. The show is at the City Theatre now through Sunday, January 1.

- Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold" is a holiday mystery extravaganza guaranteed to make you laugh. The show is at the City Theatre now through Sunday, January 1.

It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages - whatever happened to the Magi's gold? ("We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri - they were in a barn after all.") Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen. With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism is sure to become a holiday classic.

Tickets are $38 and are on sale now through OlympiaEntertainment.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, Hockeytown Authentics in Troy (without service charge) at all Ticketmaster locations and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.