O'Jays at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Dec. 29-30 Good Day O'Jays at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Dec. 29-30 The O'Jays were one of the most dynamic vocal groups of the 70's and still are recognized today with hits like" Love Train" and "Now that we Found Love."

- The O'Jays were one of the most dynamic vocal groups of the 70's and still are recognized today with hits like" Love Train" and "Now that we Found Love."

The group will be at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom December 29-30. Shows are at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets at andiamoitalia.com/showroom.