The Emerald Theatre's New Year's Eve Music Jam Good Day The Emerald Theatre's New Year's Eve Music Jam Count down to 2017 at The Emerald Theatre's New Year's Eve Music Jam featuring the Howling Diablos and The Reefermen.

- Count down to 2017 at The Emerald Theatre's New Year's Eve Music Jam featuring the Howling Diablos and The Reefermen. Saturday, December 31st, in Downtown Mount Clemens. Admission is 21 and over, and tickets are just $20, available online at TheEmeraldTheatre.com. Doors to the event open at 7pm, music starts at 8pm, and guests can check out the Downtown Mount Clemens Gala fireworks at Midnight.

Headlining the New Year's Eve Music Jam event are Detroit's self-proclaimed "Sons of Blues Rock and FUNK", The Howling Diablos. The legendary Motor-City band have been jamming since the '90's touring with and opening for the likes of The J. Geils Band, ZZ Top, Alice Cooper, and headlining their own shows. Joining them, The Reefermen with versatile lead singer, James Wailin', and famed guitarist, Bobby East, belt out their original music as well as classics from Led Zeppelin to the Beatles and all the rock, blues and soul in between.