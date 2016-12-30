3 steps to keeping your weightloss resolution Good Day 3 steps to keeping your weightloss resolution Did you know most people give up on their weightloss and health New Year's Resolutions before January is even over?

Don't be another statistic. Here's 3 tips to help you stick to your weightloss goal.

1. Make the decision - If you haven't made the decision that you will get healthy, you will quit when it gets hard. We pretend to make a decision when we really just commit to trying and then when it gets hard we back out. Tell yourself you are going to achieve your goals. How you talk to yourself matters!

2. Set clear tangible goals - How much weight do you want to lose? By when? What will you do when you get those results? How good will it feel? Write your goals down every day, say them out loud, and feel how good it will feel when you achieve them.

3. Take action every single day - Every day we make a choice and either move closer or further away from our goals. Even small progress is momentum. Start by getting more active daily. Park as far as possible in the parking lots, get 10,000 steps daily, bring your own healthy lunch instead of going out to eat, record everything you eat and drink daily, get a lean protein at every meal, choose better snacks like hummus and veggies, greek yogurt, almonds, pumpkin seeds.

These tips come from Tony Stephan, RD, at Lifetime Fitness.