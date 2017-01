Detroit Police Athletic League holding One Thousand Kid Challenge Good Day Detroit Police Athletic League holding One Thousand Kid Challenge The Detroit Police Athletic League, also known as Detroit PAL, is committed to helping kids get involved in sports.

- The Detroit Police Athletic League, also known as Detroit PAL, is committed to helping kids get involved in sports.

There's a special effort underway right now to raise $250,000 -- and you can get involved.

The CEO of Detroit PAL, Timothy Richey, and Detroit PALYouth Ambassador of the year, Caidon Haliburton, joined FOX 2 this morning.

CLICK HERE for more information.