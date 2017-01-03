Meridian Winter Blast Jan. 20-22

- The Meridian Winter Blast is back this yaer, to coincide with the last weekend of the North American International Auto Show. The festival is bringing wintertime family fun to Campus Martius for the 13th year.

The popular Meridian Winter Slide will be back this year, all new and redesigned. An ice maze, an ice bar and an ice garden will also be new attractions this year.

WINTER BLAST HOURS

Friday: 4-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 .m. - 9 p.m.

Admission is $3 or three canned goods/non-perishable items or a children’s book, which will go toward helping to fight hunger in metro Detroit and continue the festival’s commitment to fostering literacy. Meridian Winter Blast has teamed with Matrix Human Services and Chemical Bank.

For more information, visit www.winterblast.com.