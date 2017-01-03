New Year, New You! Wellness Expo Jan. 7

- You'll find a little something extra this weekend at the Royal Oak Farmers Market. The New Year, New You! Wellness Expo will be held inside from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.

The expo showcases hundreds ways to lead a healthier and happier new year, with focuses on a healthy body, mind, home, family, pets and more. Experts will offer wellness presentations and programs while visitors also enjoy live music, healthy concessions, kids’ activities and free massage.

Parking, admission and all programs are free of charge.

You can get more information online at www.nynywe.com.