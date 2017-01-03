-

A lot of people may have found something furry under the tree this year. If this was the case for you Joanie Toole from the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center offers the following tips to making your new family friend happy and healthy. Visit with a veterinarian. The first thing you should do is find a veterinarian in your area to take care of your pet. Whether your new friend was from a breeder, a pet store or a local animal shelter; you need to make sure that your new pet is healthy and up-to-date on their vaccinations. You will also get some great tips for your pet, from type of food to feed to properly training your pet. Keeping with the subject of training, this is very important. A pet is a huge responsibility and with that you need to make sure your pet is socialized and trained; at least with basic commands. You can find classes at local pet stores or you may even want to hire a private trainer. Exercise. Some pets are couch potatoes and don't need much in exercise, however if your new pet is a working breed (i.e. Husky, Border Collie, Labrador Retriever) expecting them to just be your snuggle buddy on the couch may be a bit unrealistic. When dogs can't expel their energy through play they may start to expel it in other ways such as chewing on your new shoes. Even cats need to have playtime, so get out the balls and mice. Check with your local animal control agency to make sure you are in compliance with the law. In the State of Michigan all dogs 4 months of age and older are required to be vaccinated for rabies and licensed. Some municipalities may require the same for cats. This week's pet is Spike. He is a 10 year old domesticated shorthaired cat. He is super friendly and would fit into any situation.

For more information about owning a pet or about adopting Spike, you can contact the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center at (248) 391-4100 or visit www.oakgov.com/petadoption.