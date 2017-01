Hiberna Flores exhibit at Oakland University Good Day Hiberna Flores exhibit at Oakland University See flowers like you've never seen them before at the Hiberna Flores exhibit. The exhibit will be at Oakland University Art Gallery from January 7 - February 19.

- See flowers like you've never seen them before at the Hiberna Flores exhibit. The exhibit will be at Oakland University Art Gallery from January 7 - February 19.

The exhibit features work from photographer Laurie Tennent, Flower House creator Lisa Waud and musician Sean Blackman. Admission is free and open to the public.

The university's art gallery is located at 371 Wilson Blvd. at 208 Wilson Hall in Rochester. For more information on the exhibit, visit www.ouartgallery.org.