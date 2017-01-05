Dr. Ian Smith's Shred Power Ingredients Good Day Dr. Ian Smith's Shred Power Ingredients Dr. Ian Smith is a New York Times bestselling author, and has created a powerful two-week detox program that will help anyone anyone "hit the reset button."

- Dr. Ian Smith is a New York Times bestselling author, and has created a powerful two-week detox program that will help anyone anyone "hit the reset button." These detox programs help you lose weight, lower blood pressure and cholesterol and, overall, just feel better.

He joined us on The Nine to give us an example of some of the superfoods he likes to incorporate into the cleanse. You can get his list below.

For more information on Dr. Smith, visit www.ShredLife.com.

Bee Pollen

Bee pollen is one of nature's most nourishing foods, with approximately 40 percent of its composition being protein, greater than any other animal source. It also contains free amino acids and vitamins, including the B-complex and folic acid. Scientists consider bee pollen to be a complete food, full of all the essential elements needed for life.

Blueberries

Blueberries are a super food because of their high nutritional value relative to their low number of calories. Just like their cousins, the strawberries, they are loaded with antioxidant phytonutrients such as anthocyanins, flavonols, and resveratrol, and with hydroxybenzoic acids. A cup of blueberries will only cost about 84 calories, a bargain considering all of the health-promoting nutrients that it contains. Don't be afraid to use frozen berries because they are excellent in smoothies and shakes, and they retain their nutritional benefits when frozen.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are one of the healthiest foods on the planet. They come from the flowering plant Salvia hispanica, part of the mint family, and are indigenous to Mexico and parts of South America. Their seeds are tiny and can be white, dark brown, or black. Their nutritional value is enormous. One ounce of chia seeds contains 9.8 grams of fiber and 4.7 grams of protein, as well as calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, manganese, phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, and omega-6 fatty acids. The protein in chia seeds is complete, containing all nine of the essential amino acids. The Aztecs and Mayans are believed to have eaten the seeds to increase their sustainable energy. Its ability to stabilize blood sugar levels so that they don't rise too quickly can lead to the prevention of increased belly fat.

Flaxseed

Although tiny in size, the seed is large in nutrition. It contains a large amount of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamin B1, copper, manganese, magnesium, phosphorous, and selenium. It also contains fiber, which adds to its prominent role in enhancing the body's natural cleansing processes. Also has antioxidant and antiinflammatory properties.

Ginger

It contains several essential oils, including gingerols, which help reduce pain, lower fevers, and improve the movement of the intestines. Ginger's effect on increasing gastrointestinal movement contributes to the cleansing process because it enhances the transport of food and associated toxins through the gut so they can be removed from the body via elimination. It also contains many phytonutrients, including folate, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, and manganese.

Hemp Seed

The hemp seed is the edible part of the plant and is bursting with nutrition. Some scientists have gone so far as to call this seed one of the most balanced, natural sources of nonanimal complete protein, amino acids, and essential fats that can be found in nature. The protein found in hemp seeds is easily digestible and of high quality. Among a long list of its nutrients are fiber, iron, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E, vitamin D, vitamin A, and a presence of the B vitamins.

Kale

Although finding new fame, it's an old plant thought to date back to 600 BCE. It's full of phytonutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, folate, quercetin (which fights inflammation and prevents plaque formation in the arteries), and sulforaphane (cancer-fighting compound). Low in calories, kale provides an appreciable amount of fiber and protein. Its deep dark-green color comes from the carotenoids lutein and xanthin.

Rolled Oats

Oats are bursting with phytonutrients that not only help with the process of cleansing but also can help stabilize blood sugars and lower cholesterol. Oats do a great job of delivering health-promoting micronutrients, including manganese, molybdenum, phosphorous, copper, biotin, vitamin B1, magnesium, chromium, and zinc. Just a quarter-cup of oats contains an astounding 5 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein, making them a terrific addition to a smoothie or shake.

Spinach

Green spinach leaves are one of the most nutrient dense vegetables in nature. Vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, C, E, K, and folate, as well as important minerals such as manganese, magnesium, iron, copper, calcium, potassium, zinc, and selenium are packed into the leaves. The powerful nutritional punch that spinach delivers comes at very little calorie cost - only 41 per cup. A good source of cleansing fiber, Spinach has a high concentration of health-enhancing phytonutrients, such as a host of flavonoids, as well as the carotenoids beta- carotene, zeaxanthin, and lutein, which give it strong antioxidant properties.

Strawberries

Strawberries are jam-packed with nutrients. Extremely high in vitamin C, they also contain manganese, iodine, folate, copper, potassium, magnesium, and omega-3 fats. With approximately 46 calories per cup, strawberries also contain 3 grams of fiber and 1 gram of protein. Strawberries seem custom-made for helping the body rid itself of unwanted toxins. They are full of a diverse array of nutrients that function as antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatories. Anthocyanins, flavonols, tannins, resveratrol, and hydroxybenzoic acids (with their anticancer properties) are just some of the powerful health-promoting phytonutrients hidden within the sweet redness of strawberries.

Swiss Chard

Swiss chard contains substantial amounts of vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, vitamin E, iron, and fiber. It also contains at least thirteen different antioxidants, including one that can be heart-protective and another that has been shown to help regulate blood sugars. With 1 cup of chard containing only 35 calories but donating 3 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein to the cause, it is an excellent nutritional contributor to smoothies and shakes.