Detroit actor Atif Hashwi in post-apocalyptic film, "Go North" Good Day Detroit actor Atif Hashwi in post-apocalyptic film, "Go North" A new post-apocalyptic flim shot right here in Detroit called "Go North" is coming out soon.

- A new post-apocalyptic flim shot right here in Detroit called "Go North" is coming out soon.

The film shows us a world where adults are no longer living, and society has turned into a modern-day "Lord of the Flies" where high schoolers rule the world. Atif Hashwi joins us in studio to tell us more about the film.

The Detroit-born actor lives in Los Angeles and is also studying biomedical engineering. You can learn more about Atif Hashwi at his website, www.atif.tv.

The movie will be in theatres and Video on Demand on January 13, 2017. It will be playing at Cinema Detroit in Detroit, along with other select theatres all over the country.

You can watch the full trailer for the film here.