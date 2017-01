2nd Annual Oakland Mall Lupus Walk Jan. 7 Good Day 2nd Annual Oakland Mall Lupus Walk Jan. 7 Most Americans don't know what lupus is, but more than 45,000 people in Michigan live with the disease.

- Most Americans don't know what lupus is, but more than 45,000 people in Michigan live with the disease. The Michigan Lupus Foundation is holding a walk to cure lupus on Saturday, January 7 at Oakland Mall.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. For more information or to register, visit www.milupus.org.