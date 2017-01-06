'100 Things to Do in Detroit Before You Die' Good Day '100 Things to Do in Detroit Before You Die' The New York Times is putting the Motor City on the map when it comes to places you'll want to visit in 2017.

- The New York Times is putting the Motor City on the map when it comes to places you'll want to visit in 2017. The recent article highlights several places to put on the to-do list, including the revived New Center area, the Detroit Institute of Arts, the sports venues and, of course, the food.

But if you're from here, you may be ready to tackle a to-do list that digs a little deeper. That's where author Amy Eckert comes in.

The Detroit native has authored "100 Things to Do in Detroit Before You Die." The book introduces us to tucked-away gems like the Grand Trunk Pub and the world's oldest jazz club, Baker's Keyboard Lounge.

You'll also find in these pages a Detroit brimming with renewed energy, where young chefs innovate with urban farmgrown food and where manufacturing know-how crafts trendy Shinola watches. And since oldies really can be goodies, classic sights like the Ford Rouge Factory Tour and the Motown Museum are also on the list.

You can learn more about Amy and her book by watching the interview in the video player above, or by visiting www.amy-eckert.com.