- "You can do it if you put your mind to it."

We've all heard that before, and a new children's book in the Kids Manifest series tells kids they can do just that.

The book "The Jumps" follows Benji, a boy who loves to ride and jump his bike, and the dream he gets one day when he sees his older brother watching BMX racing.

"The Jumps" is by Joe Abrams with art by Curtis Wallace. You can get it here at www.amazon.com.

You can read more about the Kids Manifest series at www.kidsmanifest.com.