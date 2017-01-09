Living the Life: Keeping those new year resolutions Good Day Living the Life: Keeping those new year resolutions In this episode of Living the Life, we've got some tips for helping you fulfill those new year resolutions to get healthy, organized and happy.

Andrea Wolf from Organize Detroit joins us with some tips for getting organized. She says the biggest thing, first, is to get your mind organized.

Then, we're joined by Happiness Coach Ursula Graham. Happiness is something we all strive for, but it can be tricky when life gets busy and relationships get strained.

Her biggest tips are to practice gratitude, make lists, strengthen relationship and journal and visualize.

If you'd like to hear more from Ursula, you can get more information at www.create-u.com. You can reach Ursula by phone at (248) 671-6954 or by emailing moreinfo@create-u.com.