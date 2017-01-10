-

January 2nd was National Pet Travel Safety Day. As many people make plans to escape the Michigan cold, it's important to consider your pet. If your pet is a cat (or a dog who is uncomfortable in unfamiliar situations), it's best to leave them at home with a trusted family member or pet sitter. If you decide to take your pet along, here are some tips to consider: Avoid plane travel unless your pet is allowed to ride in the cabin. If traveling by car, take short car rides in advance to prepare your pet for the trip. Keep your pet safe and secure using a crate, carrier, or harness that attaches to the seat belt. Bring a travel kit including bowls, food, water, leash, poop bags, toys, any medication, and a current Rabies certificate. Never leave your pet in the car unattended. Most important, be sure your pet has ID! A collar and ID tag with your cell number is essential, as well as a microchip. FAMD offers microchip vouchers for $15 so you can have this done before you go. This week's featured pet is Yogi. He is a black, 8-month old Terrier mix. If you're interested in adopting Yogi, or any other pet at the Dearborn Animal Shelter please complete the adoption application online at: www.MetroDetroitAnimals.org

This can also be done in person at the Dearborn Animal Shelter, 2661 Greenfield Road, Dearborn MI 48120. Or call 313-943-2697. The adoption fee is $250.