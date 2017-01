Winter wine dinners at Chateau Chantal Good Day Winter wine dinners at Chateau Chantal While most think about visiting Michigan's wineries during the summer and fall months, the wineries offer different experiences throughout the year, including the winter months.

Chanteau Chantal has a few winter wine dinners coming up in the next couple months. One is January 14, and another is Valentine's Day weekend on February 18th. For more information, visit www.chateauchantal.com or call (321) 223-4110.