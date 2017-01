Winter Dog Classic Jan. 19-22 Good Day Winter Dog Classic Jan. 19-22 The Winter Dog Classic is tail-wagging fun for the whole family. This year, it's at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from January 19-22, 2017.

At the show, you can catch educational demonstrations, judging and breed seminars.

TICKETS

Family Plan: $35, 2 adults and 3 kids

Adult: $10

Kids (12-17), Seniors, Active and Inactive Military with ID: $8

Kids under 12 are free

For more information including hours and a schedule of events, visit www.themichiganwinterdogclassic.com.