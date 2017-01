Royal Oak Beer Fest January 14 Good Day Royal Oak Beer Fest January 14 Royal Oak Beer Fest is taking place again this weekend at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

The festival is Saturday, January 14 beginning at 7:30 p.m. for general admission. VIP sessions begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $45 and get you 15 drink samples. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.royaloakbeerfest.com.