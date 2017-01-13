Exotic Zoo public shows January 14-17 Good Day Exotic Zoo public shows January 14-17 Adults and children of all ages will have a chance to get up close and personal with exotic animals with Exotic Zoo this weekend.

Exotic Zoo has shows open to the public on January 14, 15 and 17.

Shows on January 14 and 15 are at the Perch Point Conservation Club on Meisner in Casco. Admission fee is just $1 per show. Doors open at 11 a.m., and shows are at noon, 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. both days.

The show on January 17 is free at the Grosse Pointe Public Library Central Branch in Grosse Pointe Farms. Shows are at 6 and 7 p.m.

For more information on Exotic Zoo, visit www.1exoticzoo.com.