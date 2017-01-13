Harlem Globetrotters in Ypstilanti January 20 Good Day Harlem Globetrotters in Ypstilanti January 20 The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Ypsilanti Friday, January 20 at the EMU Convocation Center.

The show is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at www.harlemglobetrotters.com or the EMU Convocation Center ticket office.