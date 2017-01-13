Harlem Globetrotters in Ypstilanti January 20

Harlem Globetrotter Brianna "Hoops" Green joins us on The Nine.

Posted:Jan 13 2017 01:58PM EST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 01:58PM EST

(WJBK) - The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Ypsilanti Friday, January 20 at the EMU Convocation Center.

The show is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at www.harlemglobetrotters.com or the EMU Convocation Center ticket office. 


