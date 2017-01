All about Facebook swaps: buying, selling and trading Good Day All about Facebook swaps: buying, selling and trading Facebook isn't just for posting cute pictures of your kids and pets. It's also become a evry popular place to buy, sell and trade.

- Facebook isn't just for posting cute pictures of your kids and pets. It's also become a evry popular place to buy, sell and trade.

Money-saving mom Jennifer Lucas joins us on The Nine to tell us more about buying, selling and trading on Facebook.