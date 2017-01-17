DDOT plans new 24-hour routes

Detroit Department of Transportation is adding more 24 hour routes to Detroit's shedule.

The service additions are part of the 2nd round of DDOT service changes.

The changes are effective on January 28th.

DDOT is also adding three new direct- express routes.

DDOT service changes effective January 28,2017

#22 Greenfield - Earlier morning and later night service on ALL DAYS, and more frequent evening service on WEEKDAYS.

#25 Jefferson - 24-hour service on ALL DAYS, and more frequent morning and mid-day service on WEEKDAYS.

#32 McNichols - Earlier morning service westbound and later night service eastbound on WEEKDAYS.

#37 Michigan - 24-hour service on ALL DAYS, and significant frequency improvements on ALL DAYS.

#48 Van Dyke/Lafayette - 24-hour service on ALL DAYS, and minor evening frequency improvements on WEEKDAYS.

#80 Villages Direct - New route operating during weekdays peak hours from East Jefferson, East Lafayette neighborhoods directly to the Detroit Medical Center, Wayne State University, New Center and Henry Ford Hospital.

#89 Southwest Direct - New route from various southwest neighborhoods operating during weekday peak hours directly to Wayne State, New Center, Henry Ford Hospital.

#92 Rosedale Express - New route from various northwest neighborhoods to downtown via I-96.

---------------------------

#25 Jefferson

#37 Michigan

#48 Van Dyke/Lafayette

These 3 routes have been added to the 6 exiting 24 hr routes: #14 Crosstown, #16 Dexter, #21 Grand River, #34 Gratiot, #45 Seven Mile & #53 Woodward

-----------------------------

New Direct/ Express routes

#80 Villages Direct

#89 Southwest Direct

#92 Rosedale Express

3 new direct/express routes have been added for faster connections between residential neighborhoods and major activity centers. These join existing express routes #95 Ryan Express and #96 Joy Express

-----------------------------

The Detroit department of transportation will be announcing final service changes effective January 28, 2017

DDOT encourages the public to attend any one of four service change meetings. These meetings will be held in locations along our new express/direct routes.

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Crowell Community Center

16630 Lahser Rd.

Detroit, MI 48219

#92 Rosedale Express

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Campbell Library

8733 Vernor Hwy.

Detroit, MI 48209

#89 Southwest Direct

Thursday, January 19, 2017

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Rosa Parks Transit Center

1310 Cass Ave.

Detroit MI, 48226

Central Location

Thursday, January 19, 2017

5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Butzel Recreation Center

7737 Kercheval

Detroit MI, 48214

#80 Villages Direct

For more information call 313.933.1300

