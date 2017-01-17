Discounted tickets to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Jan. 17-23 Good Day Discounted tickets to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Jan. 17-23 Every year, more than 500,000 children and teens invent their own creative new gadgets and games to help make our lives easier - and more fun!

- Every year, more than 500,000 children and teens invent their own creative new gadgets and games to help make our lives easier - and more fun! So, in honor of National Kid Inventor Day, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan is offering $7 off online ticket prices from January 17-23.

To get the discount, mention "Kid Inventor Day" when you purchase your tickets at the gate, or use the promo code INVENTOR when you buy tickets online.

To get more information about LEGOLAND, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.michigan.legolanddiscoverycenter.com.