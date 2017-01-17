MiWedding Tours: See, taste 4 venues in one tour Good Day MiWedding Tours: See, taste 4 venues in one tour Brides and grooms all quickly realize the bulk of their budget will be spent at the reception venue -- and there are so many to choose from.

MiWedding Tours is taking the hassle out of the venue selection process and has created two unique venue tours.

Each tour takes you to four different venues so you can taste the food and ask questions.

The first tour is on Saturday, January 21 and takes you to Petruzzellos in Troy; Farmington Hills Manor in Farmington Hills; The San Marino Club in Troy; and the St. John Armenian Banquet Center in Southfield. The pick up/drop off location is Somerset Inn Parknig Lot.

The second tour is on Saturday, February 25 and takes you to Detroit venues including the Detroit Boat Club; the Crowne Plaza; the Guardian Building; and the Roberts Riverwalk Hotel. The pick up/drop off location is Riverwalk Detroit.

Passengers must be over 21 years old as alcohol is served. Tickets are $55.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.miweddingtours.com.