FOX 2 director, wife lose almost 100 lbs. together

- A few months ago, FOX 2 director Alex Kimbrough sat on the other side of the camera and shared the changes he's making in his life to help him and his wife get healthier and lose weight. Now, he's joining us on the other side of the camera again - proud to report that the two of them have lost almost 100 lbs. combined.

Alex says he's lost around 50 lbs, and his wife, Roz, has lost 40 lbs.

Their weight loss journey began with a chance meeting with a chef and restaurant owner who turned things around. He made the Kimbroughs an offer to cook their family meals, but Alex didn't take up the offer until a couple years later.

Calvin Washington owns Cheers family diner in Shelby Township, but beyond that, this chef has a side passion for helping people understand how to eat the right foods to feel better. He, personally, lost 100 lbs. after eating vegan.

Portion control is a big part of Calvin's philosophy. He preaches One Cup: one cup of veggies, one cup of starch and one cup of protein. He joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to give us a sample recipe, which you can find below.

You can watch Alex's story and hear more from him in the video player above, then continue watching to learn more about healthy eating from Chef Calvin.

CHEF CALVIN'S PINEAPPLE GLAZED CHICKEN

Can be prepared with salmon, too

2 Breast of Thinly sliced chicken

1 fresh garlic clove minced

2 tablespoons of fresh parsley, chopped

Pinch of fresh ground pepper

On top of brown rice or quinoa

(If you use Salmon cube it first)