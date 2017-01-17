Dilla Youth Day at The Wright Feb. 12

(WJBK) - The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History will celebrate the legacy of Detroit music producer J Dilla on February 12, 2017 with J Dilla Youth Day.
Detroit music producers and other community leaders will be at the event to help inspire youth in S.T.E.A.M. (Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math) disciplines. They will teach them about J Dilla's music, the music roduction technology and the overall culture of Hip Hop. Kids will also get a chance to do some hands-on DJing.
The event is free and goes from 12 - 8 p.m.
For more information on the event, visit www.thewright.org. To learn more about J Dilla, visit www.jdillafoundation.org.