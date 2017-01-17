Dilla Youth Day at The Wright Feb. 12

Piper Carter, the cofounder of the Annual Dilla Youth Day, joins us on The Nine with one of Dilla's daughters, Ja'Mya Yancey.

Posted:Jan 17 2017 10:52AM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 10:52AM EST

(WJBK) - The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History will celebrate the legacy of Detroit music producer J Dilla on February 12, 2017 with J Dilla Youth Day.

Detroit music producers and other community leaders will be at the event to help inspire youth in S.T.E.A.M. (Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math) disciplines. They will teach them about J Dilla's music, the music roduction technology and the overall culture of Hip Hop. Kids will also get a chance to do some hands-on DJing.

The event is free and goes from 12 - 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit www.thewright.org. To learn more about J Dilla, visit www.jdillafoundation.org


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories