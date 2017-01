Vodka Vodka at Royal Oak Music Theatre January 21 Good Day Vodka Vodka at Royal Oak Music Theatre January 21 Detroit's premier vodka tasting event returns this weekend on Saturday, January 21. Vodka Vodka is at the Royal Oak Music Theatre beginning at 7:30 p.m.

You can sample old standbys and discover new favorites. Other highlights of this year's event include a hair and fashion show. You can see a sample of some of the looks in the video player above.

Tickets start at $40 for Vodka Vodka. VIP tickets are also available for $50.