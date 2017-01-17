Don't ditch! 5 food tips to stay on track with your 2017 fitness goal Good Day Don't ditch! 5 food tips to stay on track with your 2017 fitness goal January 17th is National Ditch Your New Year's Resolutions Day.

- January 17th is National Ditch Your New Year's Resolutions Day. The world of fitness and fat loss is often confusing, with contradictory information swirling about. Registered dietitian Tony Stephan joins us on The Nine to cut through the confusion and simplify things.

Below is a list of 5 foods that you should never eat. These foods will derail your fitness and weight loss efforts in 2017. In addition, I will suggest a healthy substitute for each of these off-limits foods.

Do-Not-Eat #1: Fried Food

Fried food is loaded with fat and calories while offering zero nutritional value. It's a lose-lose! Sure, fries and chips TASTE good, but healthier items also taste good. Just say no to the deep fried items on your menu. You'll be thinner, healthier and won't have greasy fingers.



Try This #1: Baked Sweet Potato Fries

If you simply must have a French fry, then make them at home in your oven. Use sweet potatoes, as these are a more complex carbohydrate. Cut into matchsticks, drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil along with a dash of salt, then place in your oven on broil. Mix every 5 minutes until the fries are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Do-Not-Eat #2: White Bread

White bread products have zero nutritional value and are quickly converted by your body into sugar. So you may as well eat a cupcake. Even breads that are technically wheat, but are as soft and smooth as white bread, should be avoided. Don't be afraid to discard the bread from your sandwich or to push away that bread basket. Your waist will shrink and you'll lose that bloated feeling that high carbohydrate meals give you.



Try This #2: Sprouted Grain Bread

If you must have bread, then stick with sprouted. Sprouted grain bread is a lot easier on your digestion and is packed full of nutrients. Two delicious brands are Food For Life's Ezekiel bread, and Manna Organics. Sprouted grain breads are often kept in the freezer section since they don't contain preservatives to prolong shelf life.

Do-Not-Eat #3: Creamy Salad Dressing

You were so good to order a salad, but then you ruined it by drenching the salad in fattening creamy dressing. Just a few tablespoons of creamy dressing contain more than 20 grams of fat and hundreds of calories.



Try This #3: Olive Oil and Vinegar Dressing

Salad dressing is meant to lend flavor to the salad, not fat and calories. Vinegar-based dressings pack amazing flavor in with minimal fat and calories. You can even mix your own dressing at home. Take high quality vinegar, fresh lemon juice, salt and pepper, your choice of dried herbs, and a bit of olive oil.

Do-Not-Eat #4: White Rice

I'm sure by now you've heard that white rice is not a healthy choice. Just like white bread, white rice has zero nutritional value - other than calories. Fiber and vitamins have been removed and the glycemic load will quickly prime your body for storing fat.



Try This #4: Brown Rice

Brown rice has three times the amount of fiber, more B vitamins as well as other nutrients, won't sky rocket your blood, and will keep you feeling fuller for longer. That should be enough to convince you to swap your large pile of white rice out for a small pile of brown rice.

Do-Not-Eat #5: White Sugar

Sugar and high fructose corn syrup are the epitome of anti-fitness food. Nothing will destroy your progress, expand your waist and plummet your energy levels like sugar will. If you only take away one Do-not-eat food from this article please let it be sugar.

Try This #5: Fruit

Don't turn to artificial sweeteners to get your sweet fix, instead turn to nature's wholesome source of sugar: fruit. Eat organic fruit that is seasonal and locally grown. Stay away from dried fruit and fruit juices, as these are high in simple calories.