Carnival rolls out Ocean Medallion pass

The cold weather has set in, now, and many of us are dreaming about that warm-weather getaway.

Our Cruise Guy, Stewart Chiron, is here to help us get away. He joined us on The Nine to show us the latest in ship technology -- the Ocean Medallion on Carnival cruises.

It's a wearable device that's your own personal on-board concierge. It can help you find your way or help get you food and beverage on demand, among many other things.

