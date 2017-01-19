Get Fit with The YMCA: Keeping your resolutions on track

Kymberly Reed from Carls Family YMCA in Milford says the best way to keep your fitness resolutions going is with the help of a buddy. Grab a friend and find a Y near you! Click here
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Kymberly Reed from Carls Family YMCA in Milford says the best way to keep your fitness resolutions going is with the help of a buddy. Grab a friend and find a Y near you! Click here