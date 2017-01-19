Slipstream Theatre Initiative's 'Romeo and Juliet' in Ferndale Good Day Slipstream Theatre Initiative's 'Romeo and Juliet' in Ferndale A theater in Ferndale is putting a twist on Shakespeare's classic "Romeo and Juliet." Two daughters of the community's most prominent families are the star-crossed lovers in this modern version.

The Slipstream Theatre Initiative cast features Tiaja Sabrie as Romeo and Kaitlyn Valor Bourque as Juliet. They joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the play. You can watch their interview in the video player above.