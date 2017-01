LuminoCITY lights up downtown Detroit Good Day LuminoCITY lights up downtown Detroit Sixteen sculptures are lighting up downtown Detroit now through mid-February.

- Sixteen sculptures are lighting up downtown Detroit now through mid-February. The aluminum and fabric sculptures are the largest installation to date from LA-based architect Alexis Rochas.

You can find the big pieces at Grand Circus Park; Hart Plaza; Capitol Park; and Hudson's Site. You can also find small pieces along Woodward Avenue. A piece will also be at Cobo Center until January 22, when the auto show ends.

You can get more information at www.luminocityDET.com.