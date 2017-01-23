Derek Kevra introduces 'old technology' to 1st graders

(WJBK) - Give a kid an iPad and they know exactly how to use it - but what about an 8 Track Tape?
Derek Kevra takes us inside the mind of a first grader in his latest Tech Talk report.
