Derek Kevra introduces 'old technology' to 1st graders

Derek Kevra visits a first grade classroom with old technology to see how the kids fare.

Posted:Jan 23 2017 12:45PM EST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 02:17PM EST

(WJBK) - Give a kid an iPad and they know exactly how to use it - but what about an 8 Track Tape?

Derek Kevra takes us inside the mind of a first grader in his latest Tech Talk report. 


