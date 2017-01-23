Tips for traveling with your pet Good Day Tips for traveling with your pet We love our pets and enjoy letting them experience all we experience, but we often forget road tripping is a very different experience as a pet than it is for a human.

January is National Pet Travel Safety Month, and Katie Johnson from Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit joins us on The Nine to give us some pointers for making your dog or cat more comfortable on the road.

Safely secure Fluffy: Place your dog or cat in a secure carrier or, at the very least, harnessed in the back seat of the car. Sudden stops and turns can be dangerous to you and your pet if anyone is flying loose. Sometimes pets travel better with a mild sedative, but check with your veterinarian.

Keep records: Make sure everyone is up to date on vaccinations and keep a copy of those records with you, along with microchip codes. Some states may require these. Print out a photo of your pet too: in case someone makes a break for it, this could save valuable time in the search. And make sure your pet is wearing a comfortable but wiggle-free-resistant collar at all times that has your contact information clearly labeled.

Stock up: Keep supplies on hand for unexpected delays. Food, fresh water, blankets and of course baggies for accidents. Don't feed your pet in a moving car.

Practice: Take quick trips in the car to get your pet comfortable with being in the back. The last thing you need is to discover three hours into a 12-hour trek that your pet is carsick or frantically nervous on trips. Check out elevators and open staircases, too, for skittish pets.

Scope it out: You'll want to alert staff at your hotel or Air BnB of your plans, including how long you might be leaving your pet unaccompanied. Check out the accommodations with your pet, and give them some time to feel comfortable in the room before you take off for the show.

Have fun: More and more restaurants, bars and hotels welcome pets these days. Yes, it's January. But you and your pet might both appreciate the exercise after time spent in the car.

For more information about the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, visit www.metrodetroitanimals.org.